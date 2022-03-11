Confira as vagas de emprego abertas na CBMM

A CBMM está em busca de profissionais proativos, abertos para diálogos e focados na entrega de resultados. Se você tem espírito inovador e deseja crescer em equipe, ou conhece alguém com esse perfil, confira as vagas disponíveis e se inscreva no processo seletivo:

Mecânico Refrigeração Período para candidatura: 10 a 20 de março de 2022.

Fiscal Montagem Mecânica Período para candidatura: 10 a 20 de março de 2022.

Auxiliar Almoxarifado – Carga e Descarga Período para candidatura: 10 a 20 de março de 2022.

Técnico Meio Ambiente I Período para candidatura: 10 a 20 de março de 2022.

Para se candidatar, acesse o site cbmm.com ou o perfil da companhia no LinkedIn e inscreva-se.